Relief for West Bengal Teachers: Supreme Court Extends Service Amid Recruitment Crisis

The Supreme Court has temporarily extended the services of terminated untainted teachers in West Bengal until December 31. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed the decision, stating it provides significant relief and assures terminated teachers of government support as the recruitment process is underway.

The Supreme Court has granted temporary reprieve to terminated untainted teachers in West Bengal, extending their services until December 31. This provides significant relief to teachers whose salaries had been previously halted by a court ruling.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed happiness with the decision, assuring teachers of government backing and urging them to remain calm. Banerjee clarified that the distinction between eligible and ineligible candidates will be resolved within the year.

While Group C and D staffers received no relief, Banerjee urged them to trust legal proceedings. The Supreme Court specified that recruitment processes must start before May 31 and end by December 31, after a previous ruling annulled appointments of 25,753 teachers and staffers due to a tainted selection process.

