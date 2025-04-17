West Bengal Educators Seek Justice as SC Offers Temporary Relief

West Bengal teachers expressed dissatisfaction following the Supreme Court's decision to temporarily extend their services. The court upheld the April verdict that deemed the recruitment process 'vitiated and tainted', affecting over 25,000 educators.

The Supreme Court mandated the state government to complete a new recruitment process by December 31. This prompted protests from the teaching community, who regard the extension as merely short-term relief.

In response, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Education Minister Bratya Basu assured teachers of ongoing support. Yet, protests persist, with educators demanding permanent job security.

