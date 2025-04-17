Controversy Arises as Maharashtra Mandates Hindi in School Curriculum

The Maharashtra Government's recent decision to mandate Hindi as a third language in classes 1 to 5 has ignited considerable controversy. Implemented under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, this move is seen as a departure from the traditional two-language education in the state. Both Marathi and English are currently mandatory.

Political leaders, including MNS president Raj Thackeray and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, have openly criticized the decision. Thackeray argues the imposition undermines linguistic regionalization, while Wadettiwar highlights the potential threat to Marathi cultural pride, demanding consideration for the local language's preeminence.

The state's education department assures that the policy supports student development, though the debate highlights tensions between national educational goals and regional cultural identities. As implementation strategies roll out, stakeholder reactions underscore divisions on language policy effects within the educational framework.

