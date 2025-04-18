Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Transformation: A Record of Innovation and Employment Growth

The Uttarakhand government has created over 22,000 jobs in three years, reducing the unemployment rate by 4.4%. Chief Minister Dhami highlighted the state's achievements in employment, anti-copying laws, and sustainable development goals, alongside advancements in the education sector, during an event at Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University.

Uttarakhand's Transformation: A Record of Innovation and Employment Growth
In a remarkable achievement, the Uttarakhand government has successfully provided over 22,000 jobs to its youth within the last three years, marking a noteworthy reduction of 4.4% in the state's unemployment rate, announced Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at an event at Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal Central University.

Underlining the state's commitment to fair employment, Dhami emphasized the implementation of the nation's strictest anti-copying laws, thus ensuring transparent and merit-based access to government jobs. This initiative has cultivated an empowering environment where youth are not only securing positions but emerging as job creators through start-ups.

Additionally, Dhami highlighted the state's pioneering steps towards innovation and sustainability by being the first to implement the UCC law and leading the NITI Aayog's Sustainable Development Goals. The commitment extends into education with projects like model colleges and science-centric facilities shaping Uttarakhand's development trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

