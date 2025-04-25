Left Menu

Ranga Rao Memorial School: Changing Lives Through Vision and Education

Ranga Rao Memorial School for Differently Abled, backed by the NR Foundation, begins its admissions for visually impaired students for the 2025-26 session in Karnataka. Founded in 1988 for visually challenged girls, the school offers a comprehensive educational experience and holistic development, bolstered by various extracurricular activities.

The Ranga Rao Memorial School for Differently Abled, affiliated with the NR Foundation, has opened admissions for visually impaired students in Karnataka for the 2025-26 academic year. Established in 1988, this tuition-free residential school caters to visually challenged girls, providing a holistic education and empowerment through various programs and activities.

With the recognition of Best Service Organization in the disabled sector in the 2017-18 academic year, the school has grown substantially from its humble beginnings of two students. It now stands as a beacon of change for hundreds of visually impaired girls, equipping them with both education and life skills.

The curriculum, based on the state syllabus and Braille system, is taught by highly qualified teachers who also provide technology training and computer skills. Programs such as dance, yoga, and vocational training are integral, while parent counseling and awareness initiatives support further empowerment and opportunities for these students.

