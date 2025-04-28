Forensic Science Enhancement: Himachal's MoU with Punjabi University

The Directorate of Forensics Services in Himachal Pradesh has taken a significant step forward by signing a memorandum of understanding with Punjabi University, Patiala. This collaboration is set to enhance education, training, and research in the field of forensic sciences.

Spearheading the initiative, Dr. Meenakshi Mahajan, Director of the Directorate, expressed optimism about the partnership. She highlighted the historical significance of Punjabi University, recognized as the country's second oldest university offering forensic courses. This agreement is poised to amplify the capabilities of both institutions in crime-solving arenas.

The agreement allows Punjabi University students to benefit from advanced research opportunities and resources. Dr. Sanjiv Puri, Registrar of Punjabi University, emphasized the potential of the MoU to aid students in conducting meaningful research. The collaboration ensures the directorate will benefit from academic expertise, broadening the scope of their forensic analyses in Junga, Shimla Hills.

