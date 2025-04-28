Left Menu

Forensic Science Enhancement: Himachal's MoU with Punjabi University

Himachal Pradesh's Directorate of Forensics Services signed an MoU with Punjabi University, Patiala to collaborate in education, training, and research. The partnership aims to expand research capacity and facilitate student involvement in forensic sciences, thus enhancing crime-solving capabilities and offering mutual benefits to both institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:32 IST
Forensic Science Enhancement: Himachal's MoU with Punjabi University
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Forensics Services in Himachal Pradesh has taken a significant step forward by signing a memorandum of understanding with Punjabi University, Patiala. This collaboration is set to enhance education, training, and research in the field of forensic sciences.

Spearheading the initiative, Dr. Meenakshi Mahajan, Director of the Directorate, expressed optimism about the partnership. She highlighted the historical significance of Punjabi University, recognized as the country's second oldest university offering forensic courses. This agreement is poised to amplify the capabilities of both institutions in crime-solving arenas.

The agreement allows Punjabi University students to benefit from advanced research opportunities and resources. Dr. Sanjiv Puri, Registrar of Punjabi University, emphasized the potential of the MoU to aid students in conducting meaningful research. The collaboration ensures the directorate will benefit from academic expertise, broadening the scope of their forensic analyses in Junga, Shimla Hills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025