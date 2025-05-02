Left Menu

MP Raghunandan Rao Urges Investigation into Telangana Madrassas

BJP MP M Raghunandan Rao has called on Telangana's Chief Minister to investigate madrassas in the state, alleging concerns of anti-India rhetoric. The call follows an incident involving damage to a temple idol. Rao seeks clarity on madrassa operations, student nationalities, and the presence of foreigners in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP M Raghunandan Rao from Telangana has urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to conduct an investigation into madrassas operating within the state, amid growing concerns about the potential dissemination of anti-India rhetoric to students.

Raghunandan Rao's call to action came after an incident in Jinnaram where students allegedly damaged a temple idol. However, authorities clarified that CCTV footage revealed the idol was damaged by a monkey. Despite this clarification, Rao persists with concerns about madrassa operations, including the possibility of foreign nationals among students and teachers.

The MP has requested a detailed inquiry into the number of madrassas operating with or without government approval and called for clarity on the deportation of foreign nationals illegally residing in Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

