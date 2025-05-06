Protests Erupt in Patna: Congress Slams 'Lathi-Maar Sarkaar'

In a dramatic showcase of civil unrest, the Congress party has condemned the Bihar government's handling, labeled as 'lathi-maar sarkaar,' of the police baton-charge on teacher recruitment aspirants in Patna.

The demonstrators, protesting near Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence, sought the release of supplementary results, highlighting alleged irregularities in the Bihar Public Service Commission's processes.

Amid allegations of government negligence, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar demanded a judicial probe into recruitment anomalies and criticized the state's rural employment crisis, pointing to an unemployment rate nearing 30% and thousands of vacant education posts.

