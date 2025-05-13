Girls Outshine Boys in CBSE Class 12 Results

In a significant achievement, girls have once again surpassed boys in the CBSE class 12 board examinations, as announced by Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj on Tuesday.

This year, the overall pass percentage rose marginally to 88.39%, with girls achieving an impressive 91.64% while boys recorded 85.70%. Remarkably, transgender candidates achieved a 100% pass rate, a substantial increase from last year's 50%.

Additionally, over 1.29 lakh candidates have been placed in the compartment category, while 1,11,544 students scored above 90% and 24,867 scored above 95%. A total of 16,92,794 candidates had appeared for the exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)