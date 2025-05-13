Left Menu

Girls Outshine Boys in CBSE Class 12 Results

In the latest CBSE class 12 results, girls surpassed boys with a pass percentage of 91.64%, compared to 85.70% for boys. The overall pass rate slightly increased to 88.39%. Remarkably, transgender candidates achieved a perfect 100% pass rate. Over 1.29 lakh students are in the compartment category.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 11:44 IST
In a significant achievement, girls have once again surpassed boys in the CBSE class 12 board examinations, as announced by Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj on Tuesday.

This year, the overall pass percentage rose marginally to 88.39%, with girls achieving an impressive 91.64% while boys recorded 85.70%. Remarkably, transgender candidates achieved a 100% pass rate, a substantial increase from last year's 50%.

Additionally, over 1.29 lakh candidates have been placed in the compartment category, while 1,11,544 students scored above 90% and 24,867 scored above 95%. A total of 16,92,794 candidates had appeared for the exams.

