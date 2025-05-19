Balmitras: Champions of Education for Migrant Children in Jalna

In Jalna district, a transformative initiative spearheaded by young volunteers known as Balmitras, is making waves. Thanks to their relentless efforts, over 6,000 children from migrant worker families are accessing educational opportunities that were once out of reach.

District collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal recently praised these young crusaders at a local event, acknowledging their role in securing educational rights for children who would otherwise toil in sugarcane fields or construction sites alongside their parents.

The Balmitras initiative, supported by UNICEF, the Jalna District Administration, and local NGOs, involves 450 volunteers conducting door-to-door campaigns, encouraging migrant families to leave their children with trustworthy caregivers, thus safeguarding their education.

(With inputs from agencies.)