Tensions Rise as West Bengal Teachers Fight for Rights Amid Recruitment Controversy

In West Bengal, tensions continue to escalate as over 1,000 teachers, part of the Deserving Teachers Rights Forum, protest state decisions regarding their employment. These educators were affected by an April Supreme Court verdict that invalidated their appointments.

Education Minister Bratya Basu has expressed surprise at the sit-in, noting that the state has actively tried to support these teachers by ensuring their continued payment and seeking legal remedies. Basu expressed particular concern about the May 15 blockade at Bikash Bhavan.

Despite government efforts, including challenging the Supreme Court's ruling and working with senior advocates, many teachers argue against retaking recruitment tests. Meanwhile, altercations between police and protesters have further intensified the situation.

