Odisha Government Resumes Student Union Elections After Seven-Year Hiatus
The Odisha government plans to hold student union elections in colleges and universities after a seven-year gap. Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj confirmed efforts to align the academic calendar to avoid disruptions. The election resumption follows the BJP's manifesto promise and past cessation due to violence and the pandemic.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha government has announced plans to conduct student union elections in colleges and universities, ending a seven-year hiatus. This decision aligns with the BJP's manifesto pledge for the 2024 elections.
Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj shared that measures are in place to ensure the academic calendar aligns with the elections, with efforts to start the academic session by July 15 to avoid any disruption to classes. This strategic planning is also timed with the Dussehra holidays.
In addition, the government has extended the admissions deadline for undergraduate programs to June 1, allowing students ample time post-Class 12 results. The move aims to streamline academic proceedings, previously hampered by the pandemic and campus violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Illinois Tech Leads US Universities with Indian Campus Debut
Punjab govt orders closure of schools, colleges, universities for next 3 days: Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains.
Resumption of Pakistan Super League Post Ceasefire
Resumption of Normalcy: Civilian Flights Back on Course
Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact