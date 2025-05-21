Odisha Government Resumes Student Union Elections After Seven-Year Hiatus

The Odisha government has announced plans to conduct student union elections in colleges and universities, ending a seven-year hiatus. This decision aligns with the BJP's manifesto pledge for the 2024 elections.

Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj shared that measures are in place to ensure the academic calendar aligns with the elections, with efforts to start the academic session by July 15 to avoid any disruption to classes. This strategic planning is also timed with the Dussehra holidays.

In addition, the government has extended the admissions deadline for undergraduate programs to June 1, allowing students ample time post-Class 12 results. The move aims to streamline academic proceedings, previously hampered by the pandemic and campus violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)