Stalin Urges Central Government for Greater Tax Share and Funds Release
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin asked the central government for Rs 2,200 crore in Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan funding. He criticized the legal hurdles faced by states in getting funds and advocated for a 50% state share in central taxes. Stalin also proposed urban transformation initiatives.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has vocally criticized the central government's delay in disbursing Rs 2,200 crore due to the state under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan scheme. This delay, tied to the state's reluctance to sign a Memorandum of Understanding over the 'PM Shri' scheme, jeopardizes educational initiatives for Tamil Nadu's children.
Stalin, during the NITI Aayog meeting, emphasized that such legal hindrances are detrimental to cooperative federalism and called for a more equitable tax sharing agreement that would see states receiving a 50% share of central taxes. He outlined Tamil Nadu's aspirations for sustainable economic development and highlighted key urban infrastructure projects.
Addressing the media, Stalin clarified that his visit to New Delhi was to advocate for state rights amidst criticisms and raids by the Enforcement Directorate. His memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi included requests for infrastructure development, such as highways and metro projects, and the release of boats seized by Sri Lankan authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unlocking AI’s Potential: Ethical Governance and Educational Integration at the Forefront
Indian Abacus Joins World Association: Pioneering Global Educational Impact
World Bank and Bulgaria Partner to Advance Education and Boost Business Capacity
Trump's Higher Education Policy Sparks Polarization Across US
AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education