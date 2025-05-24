Left Menu

Stalin Urges Central Government for Greater Tax Share and Funds Release

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin asked the central government for Rs 2,200 crore in Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan funding. He criticized the legal hurdles faced by states in getting funds and advocated for a 50% state share in central taxes. Stalin also proposed urban transformation initiatives.

Updated: 24-05-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 21:37 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has vocally criticized the central government's delay in disbursing Rs 2,200 crore due to the state under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan scheme. This delay, tied to the state's reluctance to sign a Memorandum of Understanding over the 'PM Shri' scheme, jeopardizes educational initiatives for Tamil Nadu's children.

Stalin, during the NITI Aayog meeting, emphasized that such legal hindrances are detrimental to cooperative federalism and called for a more equitable tax sharing agreement that would see states receiving a 50% share of central taxes. He outlined Tamil Nadu's aspirations for sustainable economic development and highlighted key urban infrastructure projects.

Addressing the media, Stalin clarified that his visit to New Delhi was to advocate for state rights amidst criticisms and raids by the Enforcement Directorate. His memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi included requests for infrastructure development, such as highways and metro projects, and the release of boats seized by Sri Lankan authorities.

