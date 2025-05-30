Left Menu

Jobless Teachers' Rights: A Protest Halted in West Bengal

Nearly 50 jobless teachers from the Deserving Teachers Rights Forum were detained while protesting in Kolkata. They demanded permanent reinstatement without retaking recruitment exams. A previous Supreme Court ruling had invalidated their appointments due to irregularities. The West Bengal government announced new recruitment with advantages for experienced teachers.

Updated: 30-05-2025 13:56 IST
  India

In a significant protest in Kolkata, approximately 50 teachers, representing the Deserving Teachers Rights Forum, were detained by police while voicing their demand for permanent reinstatement. These teachers oppose the West Bengal government's directive to retake recruitment exams following a Supreme Court ruling that invalidated previous appointments.

The protestors, initially gathering at Sealdah Station and Esplanade, faced a heavy police presence, and their march to the state secretariat at Nabanna was halted. During the demonstration, some teachers removed their shirts in a symbolic act of defiance. One protester incurred a leg injury in a confrontation with police officers.

Forum spokesperson Chinmoy Mondal expressed determination to continue their protest, despite police action. Citing the tragic death of a teacher due to stress over job uncertainty, Mondal called for the government to expedite its appeal in the Supreme Court to prevent eligible candidates from enduring further examination trauma.

