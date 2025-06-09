Jharkhand's Educational Transformation: Aiming to Secure Futures

In response to an educational directive, the Jharkhand government is addressing the future of 2.5 lakh students affected by the gradual phasing out of Intermediate colleges under universities.

Amid concerns over student futures following the Governor's order, the government plans to accommodate them by upgrading secondary schools to Plus Two institutions. Minister Ramdas Soren leads a committee formed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren to tackle this challenge.

Efforts include legal consultations on converting private colleges and extending admissions via the Jharkhand Academic Council as officials explore long-term solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)