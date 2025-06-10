Tragedy Strikes: Lethal Attack at Graz School

A tragic incident unfolded in the Austrian city of Graz, where an attack at a local secondary school left one person dead and several others injured, as reported by Austrian media outlets including Kronen Zeitung.

According to Austrian state media ORF, local police confirmed that both students and teachers sustained serious injuries. The alleged assailant, reportedly a student at the school, is also believed to have died by suicide.

Police operations are actively underway on Dreierschuetzengasse, the street where the school is located, though officials have declined to offer additional commentary at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)