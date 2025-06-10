Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Lethal Attack at Graz School

An attack at a secondary school in Graz, Austria, resulted in one death and several injuries, including students and teachers. The suspected perpetrator, believed to be a pupil, reportedly took his own life. Authorities are currently conducting operations in the area and have yet to provide further details.

A tragic incident unfolded in the Austrian city of Graz, where an attack at a local secondary school left one person dead and several others injured, as reported by Austrian media outlets including Kronen Zeitung.

According to Austrian state media ORF, local police confirmed that both students and teachers sustained serious injuries. The alleged assailant, reportedly a student at the school, is also believed to have died by suicide.

Police operations are actively underway on Dreierschuetzengasse, the street where the school is located, though officials have declined to offer additional commentary at this time.

