Tragedy Strikes: Lethal Attack at Graz School
An attack at a secondary school in Graz, Austria, resulted in one death and several injuries, including students and teachers. The suspected perpetrator, believed to be a pupil, reportedly took his own life. Authorities are currently conducting operations in the area and have yet to provide further details.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 14:24 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in the Austrian city of Graz, where an attack at a local secondary school left one person dead and several others injured, as reported by Austrian media outlets including Kronen Zeitung.
According to Austrian state media ORF, local police confirmed that both students and teachers sustained serious injuries. The alleged assailant, reportedly a student at the school, is also believed to have died by suicide.
Police operations are actively underway on Dreierschuetzengasse, the street where the school is located, though officials have declined to offer additional commentary at this time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
West Bengal's Education Crisis: Teachers Stand Firm Amid Court Decision
Victoria's Machete Ban: A Bold Move Against Gang Violence
Impasse in Bengal: Teachers Demand Reinstatement Amid Legal Tussles
Cultural Exchange: Utah Nursing Students Embrace India's Rich Heritage at SGT University
Empowering Tribal Students Through Semiconductor Training