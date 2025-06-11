Austria Mourns After Tragic School Shooting
Authorities in Austria are investigating a school shooting by a 21-year-old gunman that left 10 dead, before the perpetrator took his own life in Graz. The nation observed a minute's silence as details of the tragedy emerged, sparking calls to review gun laws.
Authorities in Austria are piecing together the puzzle behind a harrowing school shooting that left 10 people dead and a nation in mourning. The 21-year-old gunman, who carried out the attack in Graz on Tuesday, acted alone before taking his own life.
On Wednesday, Austria paused to honor the victims with a moment of silence at 10 a.m., as church bells tolled and public transport halted. The event has ignited a debate on the country's gun laws, with officials exploring the legal possessions of the shooter's weapons.
As Graz grapples with the aftermath, the community is coming together for support and healing. Authorities are assessing motives, including reports of bullying, while the country observes three days of mourning highlighted by vigils and communal support.
- READ MORE ON:
- Austria
- school shooting
- Graz
- gun laws
- tragedy
- investigation
- mourning
- violence
- safety
- victims
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes at Liverpool's Premier League Celebration Parade
Liverpool Celebration Marred by Tragedy: Minivan Crashes into Jubilant Crowd
Tragedy Strikes: Shooting in Fairmount Park
Tragedy Strikes: Philadelphia Park Shooting Leaves Two Dead
Professor Suspended Amid Sexual Harassment Investigation