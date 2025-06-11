Austria Mourns After Tragic School Shooting

Authorities in Austria are piecing together the puzzle behind a harrowing school shooting that left 10 people dead and a nation in mourning. The 21-year-old gunman, who carried out the attack in Graz on Tuesday, acted alone before taking his own life.

On Wednesday, Austria paused to honor the victims with a moment of silence at 10 a.m., as church bells tolled and public transport halted. The event has ignited a debate on the country's gun laws, with officials exploring the legal possessions of the shooter's weapons.

As Graz grapples with the aftermath, the community is coming together for support and healing. Authorities are assessing motives, including reports of bullying, while the country observes three days of mourning highlighted by vigils and communal support.