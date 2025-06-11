Student Protests Erupt Over Scholarship Changes at Haryana Agricultural University

A clash broke out at Haryana Agricultural University between students and security guards, leaving several injured, according to sources. The students were protesting recent changes in the university's scholarship eligibility rules outside the Vice Chancellor's office.

The protesters, comprising postgraduate students, alleged that they were assaulted by security personnel during their peaceful sit-in. The administration claimed the students attempted to forcefully enter the VC office.

The incident has triggered a political outcry, with opposition leaders condemning the use of force against students. Criticism focused on the university's decision to amend scholarship criteria, restricting eligibility, and allegedly failing to engage with the student body to resolve grievances.

