West Bengal Unveils Streamlined Admission Portal for Colleges

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu has introduced a centralized portal designed to simplify the admission process for undergraduate courses in the state's higher educational institutions. This initiative, rolling out on June 18, will include 460 state-run and aided colleges across 17 universities.

Students will have the opportunity to choose up to 25 colleges and preferred subjects, with the option to modify choices until July 1. Transparency is a central focus, with the process streamlined by a chatbot named Veena. The tool is symbolically associated with the Goddess Saraswati, representing learning and art.

Concerns over OBC-related legal issues have been addressed, ensuring the process aligns with court directives. However, autonomous colleges, minority institutions, and universities like Jadavpur and Presidency remain outside the portal's ambit. Reports of previous irregularities are being tackled by continuing the online system introduced last year.