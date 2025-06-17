Left Menu

West Bengal Unveils Streamlined Admission Portal for Colleges

West Bengal has launched a centralized admission portal for undergraduate courses in state-run colleges. The platform, starting June 18, allows students to select up to 25 college preferences, offering a transparent, seamless process aided by a chatbot, Veena. Institutions outside this system include autonomous and minority colleges.

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu has introduced a centralized portal designed to simplify the admission process for undergraduate courses in the state's higher educational institutions. This initiative, rolling out on June 18, will include 460 state-run and aided colleges across 17 universities.

Students will have the opportunity to choose up to 25 colleges and preferred subjects, with the option to modify choices until July 1. Transparency is a central focus, with the process streamlined by a chatbot named Veena. The tool is symbolically associated with the Goddess Saraswati, representing learning and art.

Concerns over OBC-related legal issues have been addressed, ensuring the process aligns with court directives. However, autonomous colleges, minority institutions, and universities like Jadavpur and Presidency remain outside the portal's ambit. Reports of previous irregularities are being tackled by continuing the online system introduced last year.

