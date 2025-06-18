Breaking Barriers: Gender Diversity Soars at IIM Kozhikode's EPGP

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode has marked a significant milestone in gender diversity. Women now make up 26% of the participants in its Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP)—a number that has doubled over the past three cohorts. This increase is evidence of a growing aspiration among women professionals to pursue advanced management education at one of the country's most prestigious institutions.

IIM Kozhikode's strategic efforts to enhance inclusivity and expand access to leadership education for working professionals have paid off. During a recent masterclass on 'Mindful Leadership' held in Bengaluru, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM Kozhikode, highlighted the programme's focus on innovation, real-world application, and accessibility. He emphasized that the institute aims to continue increasing women's representation across all academic programmes.

Ranked second among IIMs in India and 22nd in the Asia-Pacific region in the QS Executive MBA Rankings 2025, IIM Kozhikode solidifies its position as a leading choice for mid-career professionals. Its EPGP program attracts professionals from various domains, including IT, aerospace, and finance, and features a curriculum that blends core subjects with contemporary electives delivered through diverse learning modalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)