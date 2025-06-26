Delhi University Sparks Debate with Curriculum Change

Controversy has erupted at Delhi University following its decision to remove proposed postgraduate Political Science papers focusing on Islam, Pakistan, and China. The decision, made by the university's Standing Committee for Academic Matters, has divided opinions among faculty members.

Critics, such as Professor Monami Sinha, argue that the removals represent a form of ideological censorship and undermine critical academic inquiry. Sinha emphasized the importance of addressing geopolitical realities, like Pakistan and China, insisting that excluding them from study would be academically negligent.

Conversely, supporters like Professor Harendra Tiwari contend that the syllabus should adopt a more India-centric focus, questioning the exclusivity of papers on Islam and International Relations without similar studies on other religions. The debate is set to continue at the next committee meeting on July 1.