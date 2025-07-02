Left Menu

Haryana: Additional DG NCC meets Education minister to boost NCC activities

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-07-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 19:00 IST
Haryana: Additional DG NCC meets Education minister to boost NCC activities
Major General J S Cheema, Additional Director General, National Cadet Corps, Directorate for Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh had a meeting with Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda to discuss various NCC-related activities in the state.

The meeting held on Tuesday focused on key initiatives, including the establishment of a State Cell at the Directorate, raising a new NCC unit in Sirsa, and setting up a new NCC Training Academy for Rohtak Group.

The minister expressed his full support for these proposals, acknowledging the importance of NCC in shaping the youth.

Dhanda, according to an official statement on Wednesday, said during the meeting that recently, Haryana demonstrated its commitment to NCC's nationwide expansion plan by giving concurrence to 9,248 cadet vacancies.

Maj Gen Cheema expressed gratitude to the minister for his encouragement and cooperation, paving the way for NCC's growth and development in Haryana.

He also appreciated the minister's proactive approach and continued support to NCC initiatives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

