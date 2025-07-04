Scheme to boost toy production soon: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said a scheme to boost toy production in the country will be finalised soon after consultation with the industry.

He said that huge potential is there to boost toy manufacturing and exports.

''For toy production, we are coming out with a scheme soon,'' Goyal said here while inaugurating Toy Biz International B2B Expo 2025, organised by Toy Association of India (TAI).

Further, he said the government's upcoming support measures will not be export incentives; instead, they will be based on the criteria of enhancing production and job creation.

The scheme, he explained, will aim to help Indian toy manufacturers become world-class by enhancing design capabilities, ensuring quality manufacturing, strengthening packaging, and supporting brand building.

India's toy industry, once heavily dependent on imports, is now manufacturing domestically and exporting to 153 countries, he said, adding that this shift has been made possible through consistent policy support, the enforcement of quality standards, and the strengthening of local manufacturing clusters.

The implementation of the Quality Control Order (QCO), he added, has helped make India a quality-conscious country and enabled domestic toy manufacturers to meet global benchmarks.

The minister stated that India's population of 1.4 billion offers a vast captive market, which creates a natural advantage for scaling up manufacturing.

To capture the global market, Goyal stressed the need for the industry to focus on good branding, attractive packaging, and strong product design.

He said that if these three aspects are prioritised, Indian toys can gain stronger appeal across international markets.

Additionally, he informed that startups developing innovative toy concepts have received significant support through the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.

Manu Gupta, promotor of Playgro Toys India, said that huge potential is there to increase expires of toys from India.

Sharing similar views, Greater Noida-based Little Genius Toys Pvt Ltd CEO Naresh Kumar Gautam said, ''Our products received huge appreciation, be it wooden education toys or soft toys in the world market''.

