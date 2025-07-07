Milestone Achievement: First Doctorate Under NSR Pre-doctoral Fellowship
Muhammed Sadiq T becomes the first fellow to earn a PhD under the N S Ramaswamy Pre-doctoral Fellowship at IIM Bangalore. His thesis, defended at IIT Madras, addresses misinformation on social media, offering significant implications for public health communication. The Fellowship continues to prepare diverse candidates for global doctoral studies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Muhammed Sadiq T has made history as the inaugural fellow to earn a doctoral degree under the N S Ramaswamy Pre-doctoral Fellowship at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore.
His groundbreaking research, defended at IIT Madras, focuses on understanding the dynamics of misinformation on social media, with important implications for public health communication strategies.
The Fellowship, launched in 2018, aims to enhance diversity in management research, and has seen 51 fellows enter PhD programs worldwide, highlighting its success and the commitment of IIMB to academic excellence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Wagner Group Accused of War Crimes: Shocking Social Media Atrocities Revealed
Punjab Takes a Stand Against Obscene Social Media Content Threatening Children
Social Media Post Sparks Controversy in Muzaffarnagar
US Embassy Intensifies Social Media Vetting for Visa Applicants
Supreme Court Grants Interim Relief in Social Media Controversy