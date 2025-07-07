Left Menu

Milestone Achievement: First Doctorate Under NSR Pre-doctoral Fellowship

Muhammed Sadiq T becomes the first fellow to earn a PhD under the N S Ramaswamy Pre-doctoral Fellowship at IIM Bangalore. His thesis, defended at IIT Madras, addresses misinformation on social media, offering significant implications for public health communication. The Fellowship continues to prepare diverse candidates for global doctoral studies.

Muhammed Sadiq T has made history as the inaugural fellow to earn a doctoral degree under the N S Ramaswamy Pre-doctoral Fellowship at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore.

His groundbreaking research, defended at IIT Madras, focuses on understanding the dynamics of misinformation on social media, with important implications for public health communication strategies.

The Fellowship, launched in 2018, aims to enhance diversity in management research, and has seen 51 fellows enter PhD programs worldwide, highlighting its success and the commitment of IIMB to academic excellence.

