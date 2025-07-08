Tainted Teacher Recruitment Challenges Escalate in West Bengal

The Calcutta High Court has allowed the West Bengal government and the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) to challenge a recent single bench order affecting the teacher recruitment process.

The order directed exclusion of candidates identified as 'tainted' from the 2016 selection, aligning with a Supreme Court directive that found earlier appointments flawed.

Despite a plea from the WBSSC to stay the order, Justice Saugata Bhattacharya maintained that these candidates must be barred, emphasizing adherence to strict timelines for concluding the selection process.

(With inputs from agencies.)