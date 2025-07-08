Tainted Teacher Recruitment Challenges Escalate in West Bengal
The Calcutta High Court permitted the West Bengal Government and the WBSSC to appeal a single bench order preventing 'tainted' candidates from 2016 from entering the 2023 teacher recruitment. Justice Bhattacharya's decision follows a Supreme Court ruling invalidating prior appointments. The state seeks a stay on excluding these candidates.
The Calcutta High Court has allowed the West Bengal government and the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) to challenge a recent single bench order affecting the teacher recruitment process.
The order directed exclusion of candidates identified as 'tainted' from the 2016 selection, aligning with a Supreme Court directive that found earlier appointments flawed.
Despite a plea from the WBSSC to stay the order, Justice Saugata Bhattacharya maintained that these candidates must be barred, emphasizing adherence to strict timelines for concluding the selection process.
