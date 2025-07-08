Kerala Education Minister Strikes Back Against Fake Campaign
Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty filed a police complaint regarding a fake social media campaign. The campaign falsely claimed that students would be prohibited from leaving state-run schools for Friday religious rituals and featured the minister's photograph, prompting Sivankutty to seek an in-depth investigation.
Kerala's Education Minister, V Sivankutty, has officially lodged a complaint with the police about a misleading social media campaign targeting him. The campaign inaccurately suggested that students would be prevented from exiting state-managed schools for Friday religious events.
A statement from the minister's office clarified that the campaign was deceitful and crafted to sow confusion among the public. The inaccurate message also included a photo of Minister Sivankutty, further exacerbating the situation.
In a bid to address the misinformation, the minister called for a comprehensive investigation, highlighting the need for accountability in such matters to protect the integrity of educational institutions and officials.
