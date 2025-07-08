Kerala Education Minister Strikes Back Against Fake Campaign

Kerala's Education Minister, V Sivankutty, has officially lodged a complaint with the police about a misleading social media campaign targeting him. The campaign inaccurately suggested that students would be prevented from exiting state-managed schools for Friday religious events.

A statement from the minister's office clarified that the campaign was deceitful and crafted to sow confusion among the public. The inaccurate message also included a photo of Minister Sivankutty, further exacerbating the situation.

In a bid to address the misinformation, the minister called for a comprehensive investigation, highlighting the need for accountability in such matters to protect the integrity of educational institutions and officials.

