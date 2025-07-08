Left Menu

Kerala Education Minister Strikes Back Against Fake Campaign

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty filed a police complaint regarding a fake social media campaign. The campaign falsely claimed that students would be prohibited from leaving state-run schools for Friday religious rituals and featured the minister's photograph, prompting Sivankutty to seek an in-depth investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:27 IST
Kerala Education Minister Strikes Back Against Fake Campaign
campaign
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Education Minister, V Sivankutty, has officially lodged a complaint with the police about a misleading social media campaign targeting him. The campaign inaccurately suggested that students would be prevented from exiting state-managed schools for Friday religious events.

A statement from the minister's office clarified that the campaign was deceitful and crafted to sow confusion among the public. The inaccurate message also included a photo of Minister Sivankutty, further exacerbating the situation.

In a bid to address the misinformation, the minister called for a comprehensive investigation, highlighting the need for accountability in such matters to protect the integrity of educational institutions and officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025