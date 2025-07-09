Empowering Students for a Viksit Bharat: Assam CM's Call to Action

During the Golden Jubilee celebration of Goreswar College, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the necessity for students to stay abreast with the latest technological advancements.

Sarma expressed that educational institutions should serve beyond academic roles and act as catalysts for local socio-economic growth. He praised Goreswar College for its transformative journey into a leading state institution.

Aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, Sarma advocated for education in emerging fields like AI and data analytics, stressing curriculum updates to match industry needs.

