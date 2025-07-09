Empowering Students for a Viksit Bharat: Assam CM's Call to Action
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, emphasized the need for students to embrace technology and adapt to market demands. At Goreswar College's Golden Jubilee, he highlighted the role of educational institutions in socio-economic empowerment and urged students to contribute toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.
During the Golden Jubilee celebration of Goreswar College, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the necessity for students to stay abreast with the latest technological advancements.
Sarma expressed that educational institutions should serve beyond academic roles and act as catalysts for local socio-economic growth. He praised Goreswar College for its transformative journey into a leading state institution.
Aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, Sarma advocated for education in emerging fields like AI and data analytics, stressing curriculum updates to match industry needs.
