Left Menu

Pricol Ltd inks deal with Domino S.r.I to expand two-wheeler control systems

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-07-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 16:55 IST
Pricol Ltd inks deal with Domino S.r.I to expand two-wheeler control systems
  • Country:
  • India

Automotive technology provider Pricol Ltd has entered into a Technology License Agreement with Italy-based Domino S.r.I , a global leader in motorcycle control systems, a top official said on Tuesday.

The partnership between the two entities aims to expand two-wheeler handlebar control technologies such as throttles, switches and allied products across India and Southeast Asian markets, marking a pivotal role in Pricol Ltd's innovation-driven growth strategy.

By combining cutting-edge technology with localised execution, the collaboration reinforces Pricol's strategic vision to evolve into a fully integrated technology solutions provider by driving sustainable growth through innovation, operational excellence and by forming global partnerships, Coimbatore-based Pricol Ltd said in a company statement here.

The partnership also enables to synergise including leveraging robust aftermarket presence of Domino in European and the US markets.

On the collaboration, Pricol Ltd Managing Director Vikram Mohan said, ''Partnering with Domino S.R.I. marks a significant step forward in our journey to deliver world-class technology solutions. Their legacy of innovation in motorcycle control systems perfectly complements our deep market understanding and manufacturing strength.'' ''This collaboration is a shared commitment to deliver greater value to our customers and accelerating our growth across new product offerings,'' Mohan said.

The partnership would harness the expertise of Domino S.r.I in motorcycle control systems and Pricol's robust manufacturing and customer network to develop and scale a new generation of products.

''Our partnership with Pricol Ltd is a cornerstone of our global expansion into the vital markets of India and Southeast Asia. This agreement combines our precision-engineered solutions with Pricol's market knowledge and operational excellence,'' said Domino S.r.I CEO Federico Bertini.

''Together, we will set a new standard in two-wheeler control systems, driven by a shared commitment to innovation and quality that reflects our business values and creates sustainable value for customers,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025