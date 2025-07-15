Pricol Ltd inks deal with Domino S.r.I to expand two-wheeler control systems

Automotive technology provider Pricol Ltd has entered into a Technology License Agreement with Italy-based Domino S.r.I , a global leader in motorcycle control systems, a top official said on Tuesday.

The partnership between the two entities aims to expand two-wheeler handlebar control technologies such as throttles, switches and allied products across India and Southeast Asian markets, marking a pivotal role in Pricol Ltd's innovation-driven growth strategy.

By combining cutting-edge technology with localised execution, the collaboration reinforces Pricol's strategic vision to evolve into a fully integrated technology solutions provider by driving sustainable growth through innovation, operational excellence and by forming global partnerships, Coimbatore-based Pricol Ltd said in a company statement here.

The partnership also enables to synergise including leveraging robust aftermarket presence of Domino in European and the US markets.

On the collaboration, Pricol Ltd Managing Director Vikram Mohan said, ''Partnering with Domino S.R.I. marks a significant step forward in our journey to deliver world-class technology solutions. Their legacy of innovation in motorcycle control systems perfectly complements our deep market understanding and manufacturing strength.'' ''This collaboration is a shared commitment to deliver greater value to our customers and accelerating our growth across new product offerings,'' Mohan said.

The partnership would harness the expertise of Domino S.r.I in motorcycle control systems and Pricol's robust manufacturing and customer network to develop and scale a new generation of products.

''Our partnership with Pricol Ltd is a cornerstone of our global expansion into the vital markets of India and Southeast Asia. This agreement combines our precision-engineered solutions with Pricol's market knowledge and operational excellence,'' said Domino S.r.I CEO Federico Bertini.

''Together, we will set a new standard in two-wheeler control systems, driven by a shared commitment to innovation and quality that reflects our business values and creates sustainable value for customers,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)