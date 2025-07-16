Challenges and Opportunities for the Global Combat Air Programme

BAE Systems' efforts, alongside Italian and Japanese counterparts, to advance their Global Combat Air Programme face challenges in integrating a new partner as initially speculated. With Saudi Arabia's involvement appearing unlikely, the focus remains steady on delivering a new-generation fighter jet by 2035.

The possibility for additional partners hinges on decisions by the UK, Italian, and Japanese governments, who must weigh potential delays against market expansion opportunities. BAE's Herman Claesen expressed confidence in existing market interest, noting a developing queue of nations discussing involvement.

Meanwhile, a French-German project for a similar aircraft suffers from delays and disputes over workshare. Known as Tempest in the UK, the GCAP aircraft stands to exceed the Typhoon jet's specifications, promising longer range capabilities.