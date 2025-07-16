Empowering Jammu and Kashmir's Future: The Role of IIT Jammu in Innovation and Growth

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced his government's dedication to delivering a more empowered Jammu and Kashmir by collaborating with IIT Jammu. This pledge was made at the valedictory event for Summer School 2025, a month-long program that hosted over 1,000 students nationwide.

Abdullah praised IIT Jammu as a talent hub, stressing the importance of such initiatives for empowering the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. He discussed ongoing efforts to collaborate with the institute on water conservation, climate adaptation, industrial growth, and business incubation.

Amid past challenges, Abdullah focused on progress, notably the recovery of tourism post-Pahalgam attack. He welcomed IIT's proposals on green tourism and transport solutions, while encouraging students from beyond the region to become ambassadors for J&K.

(With inputs from agencies.)