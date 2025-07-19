Odisha Launches 'Shaktishree': A Pioneering Initiative for Women’s Safety in Educational Institutions

In response to recent tragic events, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has launched a new campaign called 'Shaktishree', targeting women's safety and empowerment across the state's universities and colleges.

Described as a 'transformative empowerment and self-defence initiative', Shaktishree will incorporate various measures, including the formation of 'Shaktishree Empowerment Cells' in educational institutions, composed of students and a female faculty coordinator.

Additional security measures include a mobile app for anonymous complaints, CCTV surveillance, and a mandatory code of conduct, while SAFE campaigns and the annual 'Shakti Swarupini' event aim to raise awareness and bolster training across campuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)