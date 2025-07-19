Left Menu

Odisha Launches 'Shaktishree': A Pioneering Initiative for Women’s Safety in Educational Institutions

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi unveiled 'Shaktishree', an initiative aimed at safeguarding women in universities and colleges. It includes empowerment cells and mentors, an app for complaints, and mandatory training. CCTV surveillance and SAFE campaigns will further reinforce safety measures across educational campuses.

In response to recent tragic events, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has launched a new campaign called 'Shaktishree', targeting women's safety and empowerment across the state's universities and colleges.

Described as a 'transformative empowerment and self-defence initiative', Shaktishree will incorporate various measures, including the formation of 'Shaktishree Empowerment Cells' in educational institutions, composed of students and a female faculty coordinator.

Additional security measures include a mobile app for anonymous complaints, CCTV surveillance, and a mandatory code of conduct, while SAFE campaigns and the annual 'Shakti Swarupini' event aim to raise awareness and bolster training across campuses.

