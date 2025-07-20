Uttar Pradesh's High-Tech Approach Ensures Fair RO/ARO Exams
The Uttar Pradesh government has implemented a detailed strategy using technology and oversight to ensure the integrity of the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer exam. Measures include AI monitoring, CCTV surveillance, and secure exam paper protocols, conducted across 75 districts, ensuring fair and transparent evaluation processes.
The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced a robust plan to ensure fairness in the upcoming Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer examination scheduled for July 27. This plan integrates modern technology and strict oversight measures.
The exam will occur across all 75 state districts, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm in a single shift. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission aids in implementing these strategies, which include using artificial intelligence, CCTV, and social media tracking to prevent malpractice.
Every detail from candidate authentication to exam centre allocation has been digitised. Advanced security measures for question papers and biometric entry protocols have been established, aiming to maintain transparency and high supervision standards across all levels of the examination process.
