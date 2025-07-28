Left Menu

Empowering Students: The Success of 'Each One Reach One' Initiative

The 'Each One Reach One' program supports over 2,000 students in Assam, helping with academics, behavioral issues, and home problems. This initiative involves teachers mentoring students, addressing needs beyond academic guidance. Inspired by NEP 2020, it achieves high success rates and is expanding nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-07-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 09:55 IST
Empowering Students: The Success of 'Each One Reach One' Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Assam, over 2,000 students have been uplifted by the 'Each One Reach One' initiative, aimed at addressing academic and personal challenges. The program, involving teachers as mentors, offers guidance beyond classrooms, tackling issues like social anxiety and fears around certain academic subjects.

Chandrashekhar Azad, the Deputy Commissioner of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan in Guwahati, highlighted that the initiative provides a support system for students who struggle with the pace of regular classroom learning and face personal difficulties at home. The program, inspired by the National Education Policy 2020, has been well-received, leading to high pass rates among mentored students.

Stories of mentorship success, such as Keya's overcoming of hyperactivity challenges, Shristi's newfound academic confidence, and Mofida's personal growth through mindfulness and counseling, illustrate the program's impact. Its success has led to a nationwide interest, with plans for expansion to other regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025