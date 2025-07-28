Empowering Students: The Success of 'Each One Reach One' Initiative

In Assam, over 2,000 students have been uplifted by the 'Each One Reach One' initiative, aimed at addressing academic and personal challenges. The program, involving teachers as mentors, offers guidance beyond classrooms, tackling issues like social anxiety and fears around certain academic subjects.

Chandrashekhar Azad, the Deputy Commissioner of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan in Guwahati, highlighted that the initiative provides a support system for students who struggle with the pace of regular classroom learning and face personal difficulties at home. The program, inspired by the National Education Policy 2020, has been well-received, leading to high pass rates among mentored students.

Stories of mentorship success, such as Keya's overcoming of hyperactivity challenges, Shristi's newfound academic confidence, and Mofida's personal growth through mindfulness and counseling, illustrate the program's impact. Its success has led to a nationwide interest, with plans for expansion to other regions.

