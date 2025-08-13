Ashram School Bribery Bust: Principal Caught Red-Handed

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has apprehended the principal of Shankar Madhyamik Ashram School, a government-run institution for tribal students in Latur district, Maharashtra, on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 for student admission.

The complainant, a 24-year-old who discontinued his education in Class IX, returned to seek admission in Class X at the school. The principal, Triveni Baburao Shere, allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 to facilitate the admission, prompting the man to approach the ACB with his grievance.

An ACB team verified the complaint on August 11, witnessing the principal's repeated demand for the bribe. The following day, a sting operation was conducted, culminating in the principal's arrest while accepting the bribe. A case has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Udgir Rural Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)