Ashram School Bribery Bust: Principal Caught Red-Handed
ACB apprehended the principal of an ashram school in Maharashtra for accepting a bribe to admit a student. The principal allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 to secure Class X admission. Following a complaint, a trap was set, leading to the principal's arrest with the bribe money.
- Country:
- India
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has apprehended the principal of Shankar Madhyamik Ashram School, a government-run institution for tribal students in Latur district, Maharashtra, on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 for student admission.
The complainant, a 24-year-old who discontinued his education in Class IX, returned to seek admission in Class X at the school. The principal, Triveni Baburao Shere, allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 to facilitate the admission, prompting the man to approach the ACB with his grievance.
An ACB team verified the complaint on August 11, witnessing the principal's repeated demand for the bribe. The following day, a sting operation was conducted, culminating in the principal's arrest while accepting the bribe. A case has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Udgir Rural Police Station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi University's Lifelong Learning Opportunity: CES 2025–26 Admissions Open
SFI's Determined Stand at Presidency University: A Fight for Timely Admissions
Latur's Lush Revival: A Journey from Rivers to Roots
Supreme Court Resumes Paramedical Admissions in Madhya Pradesh
School Discipline in Question: Principal's Arrest Sparks Controversy