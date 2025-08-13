Left Menu

Ashram School Bribery Bust: Principal Caught Red-Handed

ACB apprehended the principal of an ashram school in Maharashtra for accepting a bribe to admit a student. The principal allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 to secure Class X admission. Following a complaint, a trap was set, leading to the principal's arrest with the bribe money.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 13-08-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 16:07 IST
Ashram School Bribery Bust: Principal Caught Red-Handed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has apprehended the principal of Shankar Madhyamik Ashram School, a government-run institution for tribal students in Latur district, Maharashtra, on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 for student admission.

The complainant, a 24-year-old who discontinued his education in Class IX, returned to seek admission in Class X at the school. The principal, Triveni Baburao Shere, allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 to facilitate the admission, prompting the man to approach the ACB with his grievance.

An ACB team verified the complaint on August 11, witnessing the principal's repeated demand for the bribe. The following day, a sting operation was conducted, culminating in the principal's arrest while accepting the bribe. A case has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Udgir Rural Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025