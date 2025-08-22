Masai and XLRI Collaborate on Cutting-Edge Entrepreneurship Program

In a significant development, Masai, a prominent outcome-based platform in India, in association with XLRI, unveiled a six-month entrepreneurship program. This initiative aims to empower budding entrepreneurs with practical skills, industry exposure, and mentorship to navigate the startup ecosystem effectively.

The program's timing aligns with the global digital economy's projected growth to $23 trillion by 2025, largely propelled by startups. With India's startups attracting $35 billion in funding in 2024, the Masai-XLRI program seeks to groom the next generation of entrepreneurs into scalable business ventures.

The curriculum, structured into six development modules, includes interactive sessions and hands-on projects. A highlight is the Demo Day, where top participants pitch their ideas to mentors and investors, enhancing their readiness for real-world challenges and opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)