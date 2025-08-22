Left Menu

Masai and XLRI Collaborate on Cutting-Edge Entrepreneurship Program

Masai and XLRI have launched a six-month entrepreneurship program aimed at equipping graduates and professionals with essential skills and mentorship. The program features live sessions, real projects, and culminates in a Demo Day. It integrates XLRI’s academic strength with Masai’s practical approach to prepare participants for entrepreneurial success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 22-08-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 11:47 IST
Masai and XLRI Collaborate on Cutting-Edge Entrepreneurship Program
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Masai, a prominent outcome-based platform in India, in association with XLRI, unveiled a six-month entrepreneurship program. This initiative aims to empower budding entrepreneurs with practical skills, industry exposure, and mentorship to navigate the startup ecosystem effectively.

The program's timing aligns with the global digital economy's projected growth to $23 trillion by 2025, largely propelled by startups. With India's startups attracting $35 billion in funding in 2024, the Masai-XLRI program seeks to groom the next generation of entrepreneurs into scalable business ventures.

The curriculum, structured into six development modules, includes interactive sessions and hands-on projects. A highlight is the Demo Day, where top participants pitch their ideas to mentors and investors, enhancing their readiness for real-world challenges and opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025