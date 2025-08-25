Left Menu

Darjeeling Hills Welcomes First Engineering College: DHITM Set to Transform Education

Darjeeling Hills in West Bengal will witness the inauguration of its first engineering college, DHITM, on August 27. Affiliated with MAKAUT and funded by NHPC, the institute offers courses in engineering and hotel management. Managed by OCWET, the college aims for 100% student placement.

Darjeeling Hills is gearing up for a significant educational leap as it welcomes its first engineering college, the Darjeeling Hill Institute of Technology and Management (DHITM), set to open on August 27.

This institution, affiliated with Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology and approved by the All India Council for Technical Education, promises to be a cornerstone for technical and management education in the region.

Funded through the CSR initiative of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Ltd, DHITM will offer undergraduate courses spanning Computer Science, Mechanical, Civil, and Electrical Engineering. True to the National Education Policy, it will also feature courses in Artificial Intelligence, Hotel Management, and Culinary Technology. Backed by the Gorkha Territorial Administration and managed by the Odisha Child Welfare and Education Trust, this initiative places special emphasis on a 100% student placement rate, a promise endorsed by GTA chief executive Anit Thapa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

