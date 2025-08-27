SFI and AISA Unite to Challenge Muscle Power in DU Elections
SFI and AISA form an alliance for Delhi University Students' Union elections to contest against financial and political influence. They aim for affordable quality education, announcing a 'DU Mahapanchayat' to push demands such as fee rollback and better student facilities, while opposing RSS and ABVP influence.
The Left-affiliated Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students' Association (AISA) have announced an alliance targeting the upcoming Delhi University Students' Union elections. Their joint agenda focuses on combating the 'domination of money and muscle power' in campus politics.
During a press conference at the Press Club of India, representatives of both organizations revealed their electoral strategy. AISA plans to put forward candidates for the posts of president and joint secretary, while SFI will contest for the vice president and secretary positions.
The alliance underscores a platform of fighting for accessible and quality education at Delhi University. Concerns highlighted include rising tuition fees, recent metro fare hikes impacting students adversely, and a perceived dilution in educational quality via the four-year undergraduate program. A 'DU Mahapanchayat' has been scheduled for September 2, where they will press for key demands, including the rollback of fee hikes and improved student accommodations.
