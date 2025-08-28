Left Menu

ARISE FOR YOU: Igniting Entrepreneurial Spirit Among India's Youth

HCL Technologies, Pearson India, and MeitY Startup Hub have launched ARISE FOR YOU, a national challenge to foster entrepreneurship among Indian youth. Engaging over 1,50,000 students from 3,000 campuses, the initiative will culminate in a national finale in March 2026, aiming to spotlight innovative minds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 15:36 IST
ARISE FOR YOU: Igniting Entrepreneurial Spirit Among India's Youth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

HCL Technologies, in partnership with Pearson India and MeitY Startup Hub, has announced the launch of a groundbreaking initiative titled ARISE FOR YOU. Designed to foster entrepreneurship among India's youth, the initiative aims to engage over 1,50,000 students across more than 3,000 campuses nationwide.

The challenge, which stands for Aspire, Rise, Inspire, Skill, Excel, will culminate in a national finale on March 12-13, 2026, spotlighting innovative ideas from students, particularly from Tier 2 and 3 cities. With the backing of MeitY Startup Hub's extensive network of over 62 hubs, the initiative promises robust mentorship and guidance for participants.

Pearson India will contribute by offering Entrepreneurship and Small Business (ESB) certification and learning content, bolstering the mission to support the Viksit Bharat Mission. 'At HCLTech, we are committed to empowering the younger generation through inclusive innovation,' stated Srimathi Shivashankar, Corporate Vice President at HCL Technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia Assures Stable Fuel Supply Amid Regional Shortages

Russia Assures Stable Fuel Supply Amid Regional Shortages

 Russia
2
Massive Gutkha Seizure Shocks Thane District

Massive Gutkha Seizure Shocks Thane District

 India
3
Trump's Fed Criticism Sparks Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Fed Criticism Sparks Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
PCI SSC Launches India-South Asia Regional Engagement Board

PCI SSC Launches India-South Asia Regional Engagement Board

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025