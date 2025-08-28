ARISE FOR YOU: Igniting Entrepreneurial Spirit Among India's Youth

HCL Technologies, in partnership with Pearson India and MeitY Startup Hub, has announced the launch of a groundbreaking initiative titled ARISE FOR YOU. Designed to foster entrepreneurship among India's youth, the initiative aims to engage over 1,50,000 students across more than 3,000 campuses nationwide.

The challenge, which stands for Aspire, Rise, Inspire, Skill, Excel, will culminate in a national finale on March 12-13, 2026, spotlighting innovative ideas from students, particularly from Tier 2 and 3 cities. With the backing of MeitY Startup Hub's extensive network of over 62 hubs, the initiative promises robust mentorship and guidance for participants.

Pearson India will contribute by offering Entrepreneurship and Small Business (ESB) certification and learning content, bolstering the mission to support the Viksit Bharat Mission. 'At HCLTech, we are committed to empowering the younger generation through inclusive innovation,' stated Srimathi Shivashankar, Corporate Vice President at HCL Technologies.

