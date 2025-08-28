Haryana Governor Advocates for Strengthening Primary Education

During a significant visit to Haryana's Government Sanskriti Model Primary Schools, Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh emphasized the crucial role of primary education in shaping a brighter future for the nation. His visit included engaging dialogues with parents, students, and teachers at schools in Ghamroj-Alipur and Kanhai villages, Gurugram district.

Governor Ghosh, accompanied by wife Mitra Ghosh, inspected school facilities, discussing the importance of improved educational resources. He highlighted the responsibility of parents and teachers to work collaboratively for enhancing children's education and suggested seeking assistance from local Panchayati Raj institutions.

Addressing both educational and extracurricular excellence, Ghosh announced personal financial grants for sports achievers and underscored his commitment to environment conservation by planting saplings at Ghamroj-Alipur. His visit reaffirms a commitment to robust foundational education and community-driven support.

(With inputs from agencies.)