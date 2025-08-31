AI Revolution Sparks Demand for New Management Skills
The Goa Institute of Management highlights the rise in management jobs due to AI advancement, necessitating new skill sets. Director Ajit Parulekar underscores the challenge for management schools to equip graduates with relevant skills. Rapid technological changes underscore the need for agility and continuous learning in education.
- Country:
- India
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the management sector by creating new job opportunities, according to Ajit Parulekar, Director of the Goa Institute of Management. He emphasizes that these roles require different skill sets, posing a challenge for business schools to adequately prepare their graduates.
Parulekar dispels concerns over AI-induced job reductions, asserting that while current jobs may be replaced, the overall number will increase. However, he cautions that not everyone will seamlessly transition into these new roles, as the requisite skills might differ significantly from traditional management roles.
Technological advancements, such as data analytics and blockchain, are reshaping management education and demand a revamp of curricula. Parulekar highlights the critical need for agility and lifelong learning among management students to adapt to rapidly evolving industry demands.
