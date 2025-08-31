Left Menu

AI Revolution Sparks Demand for New Management Skills

The Goa Institute of Management highlights the rise in management jobs due to AI advancement, necessitating new skill sets. Director Ajit Parulekar underscores the challenge for management schools to equip graduates with relevant skills. Rapid technological changes underscore the need for agility and continuous learning in education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 31-08-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 13:59 IST
AI Revolution Sparks Demand for New Management Skills
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the management sector by creating new job opportunities, according to Ajit Parulekar, Director of the Goa Institute of Management. He emphasizes that these roles require different skill sets, posing a challenge for business schools to adequately prepare their graduates.

Parulekar dispels concerns over AI-induced job reductions, asserting that while current jobs may be replaced, the overall number will increase. However, he cautions that not everyone will seamlessly transition into these new roles, as the requisite skills might differ significantly from traditional management roles.

Technological advancements, such as data analytics and blockchain, are reshaping management education and demand a revamp of curricula. Parulekar highlights the critical need for agility and lifelong learning among management students to adapt to rapidly evolving industry demands.

TRENDING

1
In talks with Xi, PM Modi underlined importance of peace and tranquility on border areas for continued development of bilateral ties: MEA.

In talks with Xi, PM Modi underlined importance of peace and tranquility on ...

 Global
2
Lumpy Skin Disease Alert in Ranchi: Authorities Act Swiftly

Lumpy Skin Disease Alert in Ranchi: Authorities Act Swiftly

 India
3
Modi and Xi expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of boundary question: MEA.

Modi and Xi expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually accepta...

 Global
4
AI Revolution Sparks Demand for New Management Skills

AI Revolution Sparks Demand for New Management Skills

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025