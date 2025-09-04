IIT Madras and IISc Bengaluru Lead NIRF Rankings 2025

Left Menu

The NIRF 2025 rankings highlight the prominence of top educational institutions in India, notably IIT Madras, IISc Bengaluru, and others in diverse categories such as engineering, management, pharmacy, law, and medicine. The rankings underscore growing participation, with 14,163 entrants reflecting the comprehensive evaluation across various categories and domains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:41 IST
The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has once again claimed the top spot in the 'overall' category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, marking its seventh consecutive victory. Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru retained its position as the best university for the tenth consecutive year.

Announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the NIRF rankings continue to set benchmarks in the educational landscape. Overall rankings saw IIT Madras and IISc Bengaluru lead, while in the universities category, IISc maintained its dominance, followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University and Manipal Academy of Higher Education.

With more than 14,000 institutions participating across 17 categories and disciplines, these rankings not only reflect academic excellence but also provide vital data for strategic institutional planning and national educational policy. The rankings are based on comprehensive data reflecting teaching, research, and outreach performance across India's higher education sector.

