IIT Madras and IISc Bengaluru Lead NIRF Rankings 2025

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has once again claimed the top spot in the 'overall' category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, marking its seventh consecutive victory. Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru retained its position as the best university for the tenth consecutive year.

Announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the NIRF rankings continue to set benchmarks in the educational landscape. Overall rankings saw IIT Madras and IISc Bengaluru lead, while in the universities category, IISc maintained its dominance, followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University and Manipal Academy of Higher Education.

With more than 14,000 institutions participating across 17 categories and disciplines, these rankings not only reflect academic excellence but also provide vital data for strategic institutional planning and national educational policy. The rankings are based on comprehensive data reflecting teaching, research, and outreach performance across India's higher education sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)