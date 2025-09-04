K-GCC and Apex Group Pioneer Asset Servicing Education in India

Mumbai, September 4, 2025: The Global Capability College (K-GCC) under Kohinoor Education Trust has joined forces with Apex Group to launch its pioneering ten-month Asset Servicing program. The alliance promises assured employment and targets the burgeoning demand for talent in India's Global Capability Centres sector.

With approximately 1,200 GCCs providing 1.6 million jobs, and a NASSCOM prediction for this to double by 2030, the initiative arrives timely. The program, including a six-month paid internship, assures a starting package and gears students with academic and practical knowledge essential for the evolving financial services landscape.

Apex Group's India Country Head, Akshay Thakurdesai, highlights the program's uniqueness, merging theoretical insights with real-world experiences. The collaboration stands as a significant stride toward aligning industry needs with academic curricula, enhancing India's corporate readiness and global competitiveness.

