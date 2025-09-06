NLU Delhi Celebrates Milestone 12th Convocation
National Law University Delhi held its 12th Convocation, awarding degrees and honors to graduates recognized for academic excellence. Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood emphasized the role of education in societal responsibility, and lauded the contributions of families. Supreme Court Justice BV Nagarathna also attended the event.
- Country:
- India
National Law University Delhi marked a significant milestone on Saturday with the celebration of its 12th Convocation. The ceremony saw degrees conferred upon students from various programs, along with medals and awards to honor their academic achievements.
Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood highlighted the day as not just a triumph for the graduates but also a proud moment for their families and educators. Quoting the Upanishadic doctrine, he reminded the audience of the transformative power of education and its role as a societal responsibility.
Minister Sood underscored the connection between knowledge and duty, urging law graduates to commit to upholding justice and constitutional values. He also acknowledged the unwavering support of parents, referring to them as the true architects of their children's success. The event was graced by the presence of Supreme Court Justice BV Nagarathna.
ALSO READ
Cultural and Judicial Exchange: Chief Justice of India Visits Lord Buddha's Birthplace
New Judges Appointed to Allahabad High Court: Strengthening Justice
Tragedy Strikes: Child's Death Ignites Mob Justice in West Bengal
Justice Nagarathna's Call: Transform Law into a Bridge of Equality
Tragic Assault in Korba: Justice Seeks New Paths