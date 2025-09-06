Left Menu

NLU Delhi Celebrates Milestone 12th Convocation

National Law University Delhi held its 12th Convocation, awarding degrees and honors to graduates recognized for academic excellence. Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood emphasized the role of education in societal responsibility, and lauded the contributions of families. Supreme Court Justice BV Nagarathna also attended the event.

  • Country:
  • India

National Law University Delhi marked a significant milestone on Saturday with the celebration of its 12th Convocation. The ceremony saw degrees conferred upon students from various programs, along with medals and awards to honor their academic achievements.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood highlighted the day as not just a triumph for the graduates but also a proud moment for their families and educators. Quoting the Upanishadic doctrine, he reminded the audience of the transformative power of education and its role as a societal responsibility.

Minister Sood underscored the connection between knowledge and duty, urging law graduates to commit to upholding justice and constitutional values. He also acknowledged the unwavering support of parents, referring to them as the true architects of their children's success. The event was graced by the presence of Supreme Court Justice BV Nagarathna.

