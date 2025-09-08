Left Menu

West Bengal Adopts Semester System for Class 12 Exams

West Bengal has introduced semester-based Class 12 board exams, with over 6.6 lakh students participating. This shift complies with the new state education policy, focusing on multiple-choice questions and retaining writing skills. The exams will continue until August 22, amid strict security measures across sensitive examination centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-09-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 11:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant curriculum shift, West Bengal launched its first semester-based Class 12 board exams, welcoming over 6.6 lakh candidates. Notably, over half of them are girls, taking part in this landmark educational event.

The examinations, endorsed by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, commenced on Monday and will proceed until August 22. This new assessment approach aligns with the state's updated education policy, aiming to enhance cognitive skills through multiple-choice questions while sustaining students' writing capabilities.

Chiranjib Bhattacharya, the council's president, emphasized strict examination protocols to ensure integrity, with 122 centres labelled as 'sensitive'. Electronic devices are banned to uphold fairness across the 2,106 examination centres. The move away from the longstanding annual system intends to equip students with a balanced set of skills for future challenges.

