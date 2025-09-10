Inclusive Support for Disabled Children: CBM India and SBI Foundation's Transformative Initiative
CBM India and SBI Foundation have launched a project to support 200 disabled children in Madhya Pradesh. It includes therapy centers, home-based services, assistive devices, and community learning. The project aims to provide accessible education and therapy, training workers, and involving families to foster an inclusive society.
CBM India, in collaboration with the SBI Foundation, has announced the commencement of a significant three-year initiative aimed at enhancing the educational and therapeutic support for 200 children with disabilities in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district.
This project, part of the SBI Foundation's Centre of Excellence for Persons with Disabilities, will target the Narmadapuram and Babai blocks. The aim is to address hindrances such as lack of access to therapy services, assistive devices, and inclusive education for children with disabilities.
In a move to bridge these gaps, two therapy centers have been established in the region, offering a range of essential services including physiotherapy and speech therapy. Moreover, to ensure comprehensive support, 200 customized assistive devices will be distributed and educators trained to foster an inclusive learning environment.
