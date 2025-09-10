Left Menu

Inclusive Support for Disabled Children: CBM India and SBI Foundation's Transformative Initiative

CBM India and SBI Foundation have launched a project to support 200 disabled children in Madhya Pradesh. It includes therapy centers, home-based services, assistive devices, and community learning. The project aims to provide accessible education and therapy, training workers, and involving families to foster an inclusive society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 10-09-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 14:09 IST
Inclusive Support for Disabled Children: CBM India and SBI Foundation's Transformative Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

CBM India, in collaboration with the SBI Foundation, has announced the commencement of a significant three-year initiative aimed at enhancing the educational and therapeutic support for 200 children with disabilities in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district.

This project, part of the SBI Foundation's Centre of Excellence for Persons with Disabilities, will target the Narmadapuram and Babai blocks. The aim is to address hindrances such as lack of access to therapy services, assistive devices, and inclusive education for children with disabilities.

In a move to bridge these gaps, two therapy centers have been established in the region, offering a range of essential services including physiotherapy and speech therapy. Moreover, to ensure comprehensive support, 200 customized assistive devices will be distributed and educators trained to foster an inclusive learning environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PhonePe's Udyam Assist Platform: A Leap Towards MSME Formalization

PhonePe's Udyam Assist Platform: A Leap Towards MSME Formalization

 India
2
The Beijing Marathon 2025: A Global Running Extravaganza

The Beijing Marathon 2025: A Global Running Extravaganza

 China
3
Turbulence in Nepal: Rescues, Protests, and Political Shifts Amid Crisis

Turbulence in Nepal: Rescues, Protests, and Political Shifts Amid Crisis

 India
4
European Shares Surge Amid Retail and Tech Gains

European Shares Surge Amid Retail and Tech Gains

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025