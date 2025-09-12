Left Menu

IIT Kharagpur Scraps Dining Hall Segregation Notice

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur revoked a notice that mandated segregated seating in dining halls based on food preferences, following backlash from students and alumni. The decision was made without higher approval, and signage promoting division has been ordered removed to maintain unity among students.

Kolkata | Updated: 12-09-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 10:53 IST
IIT Kharagpur Scraps Dining Hall Segregation Notice
  India

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has rescinded a controversial notice that required separate seating for vegetarian and non-vegetarian diners in its hostels' dining areas. The notice, which sparked criticism from students and alumni, was issued without higher authorities' approval.

Institute director Suman Chakraborty explained that the segregation signage was removed immediately upon discovery of the oversight, emphasizing that academic institutions should not enforce such divisions based on food preferences.

The issue arose after complaints from some vegetarian boarders, leading to an initial notice on August 16 for earmarked dining spots. However, the institute has now clarified that food segregation should only occur at distribution, not seating, to avoid promoting division.

