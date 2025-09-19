Left Menu

Nagaland Education Crisis: Teachers' Strikes Leave Schools Empty

Nagaland's School Education Advisor Kekhrielhoulie Yhome has urged RMSA-2016 teachers to return to classrooms amid their ongoing strikes for service regularisation. The matter, now under court review, impacts students from impoverished backgrounds. Yhome emphasizes a solution via due process, considering financial implications as schools face teacher shortages.

  • Country:
  • India

In Nagaland, School Education Advisor Kekhrielhoulie Yhome has called on teachers from the RMSA-2016 batch to end their strikes and return to the classroom. The advisor's plea comes as the agitation for service regularisation reaches its tenth day, impacting numerous students in government schools without educators.

Addressing the issue at a press conference in Kohima, Yhome expressed his distress over the absence of teachers, highlighting the negative effects on students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. He reminded the agitating teachers that the matter is currently sub judice and urged them to await the court's decision.

Yhome assured that the state government respects the legal process and the committee formed to resolve the issue will operate with or without teacher participation. He acknowledged the financial constraints and emphasized understanding the fiscal implications with meticulous detail, indicating government willingness to consider reasonable demands.

