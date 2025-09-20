Left Menu

Estonia Calls for NATO Talks Over Airspace Breach

Estonia has called for consultations under Article 4 of the Washington Treaty following a recent violation of its airspace by Russia. NATO's North Atlantic Council is set to meet next week to address the issue in further detail, as per spokesperson Allison Hart.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 20-09-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 00:14 IST
Estonia Calls for NATO Talks Over Airspace Breach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In response to a Russian airspace violation on Friday, Estonia has called for NATO consultations under Article 4 of the Washington Treaty. This response is part of Estonia's assertive approach to safeguarding its territorial integrity amid rising tensions.

NATO spokesperson Allison Hart announced that the North Atlantic Council is scheduled to gather early next week to deliberate on the incident's specifics. The meeting will focus on discussing measures to prevent future occurrences and maintaining regional stability.

Estonia's move highlights the significance of collective defense strategies within NATO, as member states continue to face security challenges. This consultation request serves as a reminder of the importance of international cooperation in ensuring security and peace within the alliance's borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala government will spend Rs 718.17 crore on development of Sabarimala-Sannidhanam: CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Global Ayyappa Sangam.

Kerala government will spend Rs 718.17 crore on development of Sabarimala-Sa...

 India
2
Hezbollah Calls for Saudi Alliance Against Israel Amid Rising Tensions

Hezbollah Calls for Saudi Alliance Against Israel Amid Rising Tensions

 Lebanon
3
Kejriwal Condemns BJP's Security Lapses Amid Delhi's School Bomb Threats

Kejriwal Condemns BJP's Security Lapses Amid Delhi's School Bomb Threats

 India
4
Dunith Wellalage Returns for Super Four Match After Father's Passing

Dunith Wellalage Returns for Super Four Match After Father's Passing

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025