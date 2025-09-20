Robot Revolution at Robotex India National Championship 2025

Over 7,000 students from more than 16 states have gathered at MIT University for the Robotex India National Championship 2025, an event that underscores the intersection of innovation and competition.

Participants will demonstrate upwards of 500 robots, showcasing applications that span healthcare, agriculture, disaster management, and environmental conservation, according to a press release.

The competition highlights diversity, with half of the participants hailing from government schools such as Zilla Parishad and municipal corporation schools. Winners will gain a coveted spot in the Robotex International Championship in Estonia, engaging with peers from over 17 countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)