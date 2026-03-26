Woven Together: Exploring the Art of Collaborative Textile Practices
The exhibition 'No 'One' Maker: Textiles as Community' challenges the idea of a singular creator in contemporary textile art. Highlighting collaborative efforts, the event showcases works that emphasize co-creation and community knowledge, featuring indigenous practices and first-time collaborations between artists and local makers.
- Country:
- India
An exhibition titled 'No 'One' Maker: Textiles as Community' is set to explore the collaborative nature of contemporary textile practices. Held at Bikaner House from April 3, this event seeks to debunk the notion of solo creation, emphasizing the significance of collective effort and shared authorship in art.
Presented by Inherited Arts Forum, a collaboration between art galleries Exhibit 320 & Blueprint12, the exhibition is curated by researcher Sreyansi Singh. It features distinct sections that highlight the convergence of indigenous makers with contemporary artists, focusing on textiles as a medium for memory and identity.
The showcase includes works such as the kavands of Siddi women with art practitioner Anitha N Reddy, Ladakhi garments by Jigmat Couture, and Mizoram loom-inspired pieces by Hannah Khiangte. The final segment introduces first-time collaborations, like those of Mangala Bai Marawi with designers David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore, underscoring a new era of coalesced art forms.
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